Orthopedics foundation could get up to $2.25 million from new Lilly grant

OrthoWorx and the Orthopedics Capital Foundation today announced a Lilly Endowment Inc. grant they said will help efforts that are enhancing Warsaw's reputation as the Orthopedic Capital of the World.

New grant funding to the Orthopedics Capital Foundation could reach up to $2.25 million during a three-year grant period if certain matching conditions are met, a news release said.

“We are so grateful to Lilly Endowment for enabling us to continue the important work we began in 2009,” said a statement from Suzie Light, board chair of the orthopedics foundation. “We are very proud of how we have been able to impact the community in several areas. We were the first entity to provide significant financial support for the expansion of STEM programming in the area; we were an influential catalyst in the improvement of career awareness and education; we have provided resources and expertise in diversity and inclusion; and we created a business accelerator to grow the next generation of innovators and leaders in our community.”

The orthopedics foundation and OrthoWorx, which conducts the foundation’s charitable and educational work in this area, created a new strategic plan to focus on enhancing the community impact of smaller growth companies in the medical device field.

“Much has changed in the orthopedic landscape of our region given mergers and external ownerships and it has become clear that there is a rapidly emerging group of next generation orthopedic companies that will benefit from a strong OrthoWorx,” said the organization's board chair David Findlay, president and CEO of Lake City Bank.