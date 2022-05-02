Ukrainian-born citizen speaks to Rotary Club

Lena Niles doesn't have a lot of political expertise to contribute to the ongoing story of the war in Ukraine, she told the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club Monday.

What the 26-year-old has are the stories of her mother and stepfather and the friends she left behind when she came to the United States at the age of 14 to be adopted by a Fort Wayne couple, Mark and Christine Niles.

Born in Mariupol, Niles was placed in an orphanage when she was 9 by her mother, who had chronic medical problems requiring her to use a wheelchair. She felt she could not take care of her daughter.

Mariupol in eastern Ukraine has been under near-constant bombardment since the Russian invasion February 24.

Niles said regular communication with her family was cut off March 2 because cell towers had been bombed.

Her mother, Niles said, hid in the basement of an apartment complex for a month, without water except what her husband, Volodymyr, could scavenge "from broken pipes," Niles said.

"Every time he left," Niles said, "he wasn't sure he'd come back."