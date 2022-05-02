Voter turnout projected to exceed last primary

Voter turnout in Allen County could be much higher Tuesday than during a similar primary election four years ago.

Amy Scrogham, the county's director of elections, said about 30% of the county's 267,831 registered voters could go to the polls, compared to 15% during the last mid-term primary elections in 2018.

Republican and Democratic voters will nominate their parties' candidates for sheriff, county commissioner, county council, township trustees, state legislature and other offices when they go to the polls Tuesday. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A total of 6,477 people took advantage of early voting this spring, compared to 4,551 in 2018.

Andy Downs, director of the nonpartisan Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said there are many local and state legislative races to make today's primary elections more interesting than four years ago. Downs called that primary "boring."

"The sheriff's race certainly has gotten attention," he said.

Allen County Sheriff Dave Gladieux is prohibited by law from seeking a third consecutive term. Republicans will decide whether to nominate Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hersberger or Fort Wayne police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney. The winner will face Democrat Kevin Hunter in November. Hunter is unopposed for his party's nomination.

No Democrat has been elected sheriff in Allen County since 1936.

