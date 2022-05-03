$135,000 in grants goes to Black firms

Seventeen Black-owned businesses got a jump-start Monday morning – grants from a Fort Wayne foundation designed to provide the enterprises with working capital.

The Dyer Family Foundation awarded $135,000 in grants to the businesses during a news conference Monday at The Clyde. They were winners in a competition that attracted 143 applications.

“We had no idea we'd have 140 applications,” the foundation's Tammy Dyer said during the ceremony, adding that the idea for a contest came after she learned of a federal report that stated what often held businesses back was the lack of capital.

“Our primary thought was how cane we help this business meet the needs of our Fort Wayne community.”

The foundation joined with Flagstar Bank, the Fort Wayne chapter of Indiana Black Expo in offering the awards in amounts up to $25,000.

A committee of Iric Headley of Fort Wayne United; Chuck Surack, president of the Surack Family Foundation and Joe Jordan, president and chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana, vetted the applicants.

The groups announced the competition on Feb. 1.

Fort Wayne Realtor Nena Bailey of The Bailey Realty Group, said she was grateful for the grant, which would help her compete and succeed. Bailey said she planned to use the money to offer more classes for people unfamiliar with the home-buying process.

Keristen Baker of BK1 Entertainment said he would use the money to upgrade his DJ equipment so the company “is standard with everybody around here doing entertainment.”

With the pandemic dampening business, Baker added: “Everything helps. ... You have to stay afloat.”

rsalter@jg.net