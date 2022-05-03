Allen County rebrands with new seal, logo

Allen County has a new look.

The county commissioners Monday revealed the county's new brand, complete with a new logo, county seal and identity system for its departments and elected offices.

“These new designs help further align the values of all of our residents in the county with the symbols and branding we use,” the commissioners said in a statement. “By unifying how we identify the county, we hope to increase awareness of county programs and services as well as increase citizen engagement with county government over time.”

The master seal is used to identify Allen County government. The seal features the dome of the Allen County Courthouse at its center with three waves in the forefront that represent the St. Joseph, St. Marys and Maumee rivers.

Also depicted are furrowed fields to represent the county's agricultural history and a line of trees to symbolize the area's forests and wetlands, a news release said. The seal also displays the year the county was founded – 1824.

The commissioners also released a less formal design that will be used as a logo on communications outside of official county business. It is designed similarly to the seal and features the courthouse dome and three waves.

The commissioners approved a contract with Asher Agency in July. Chris Cloud, chief of staff, said the rebranding cost about $9,800.

County employees had the chance to participate in the rebranding through a survey in August. A 15-employee committee worked with Asher to brainstorm the design of the seal and logo.

The commissioners revealed the rebranding project Monday to coincide with Public Service Recognition Week, which is celebrated the first week of May to honor federal, state, county, local and tribal government employees.

