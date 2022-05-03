Another Lilly grant to benefit Warsaw orthopedics

OrthoWorx and the Orthopedics Capital Foundation on Monday announced a Lilly Endowment Inc. grant they said will help efforts that are enhancing Warsaw's reputation as the Orthopedic Capital of the World.

New grant funding to the Orthopedics Capital Foundation could reach up to $2.25 million during a three-year grant period if certain matching conditions are met, a news release said.

Lilly Endowment helped fund the launch of the Orthopedics Capital Foundation and OrthoWorx in 2009 with a $7 million grant to the Kosciusko County Community Foundation that recognized the importance of the medical device cluster. In 2013, the Endowment provided additional funding to the Orthopedics Capital Foundation totaling more than $5.26 million.

“We are so grateful to Lilly Endowment for enabling us to continue the important work we began in 2009,” said a statement from Suzie Light, board chair of the orthopedics foundation. “We are very proud of how we have been able to impact the community in several areas. We were the first entity to provide significant financial support for the expansion of STEM programming in the area; we were an influential catalyst in the improvement of career awareness and education; we have provided resources and expertise in diversity and inclusion; and we created a business accelerator to grow the next generation of innovators and leaders in our community.”

The orthopedics foundation and OrthoWorx, which conducts the foundation's charitable and educational work in this area, created a new strategic plan to focus on enhancing the community impact of smaller growth companies in the medical device field.

“Much has changed in the orthopedic landscape of our region given mergers and external ownerships and it has become clear that there is a rapidly emerging group of next generation orthopedic companies that will benefit from a strong OrthoWorx,” said the organization's board chair David Findlay, president and CEO of Lake City Bank.

“While we will continue to partner with those larger firms as we are able, we believe the greatest benefit to our region will come from engagement with growth companies who have started here and have a commitment to grow in partnership with local communities.”

Findlay said the OrthoWorx board is initiating a search for a leader for the organization who will direct the activities of the group over the next three years in fulfilling the educational and charitable work consistent with the grant.

Matt Hall, who managed the BioCrossroads study that led to the organization's creation, has been the interim leader since September 2021.