Council approves architecture firm for buildings relocation

Hoch Associates will manage the engineering and architecture of the relocation of several city departments into three former auto mart buildings.

Fort Wayne City Council gave preliminary approval to the Fort Wayne architecture firm Tuesday. The firm estimates the professional engineering services will cost $740,640.

The city plans to spend more than $15 million on three properties in the 14/69 Auto Mall at 505, 633 and 811 Avenue of Autos, near Illinois Road and Interstate 69. That includes the $7.31 million purchase council approved three weeks ago.

The former Cadillac dealership at 811 Avenue of Autos will become the home of the city’s police storage and radio shop. Fleet Management will relocate to 633 Avenue of Autos, which is the former home of a Buick dealership.

The city's street light maintenance, sign shop and traffic signals department will be moved to the former Saturn dealership at 505 Avenue of Autos. The current home of the testing lab and landscape department at 335 Murray Street will be renovated and become the right-of-way building.

City Controller Garry Morr has said the buildings will be modified and renovated to fit the city’s needs.

Barry Marquart, director of buildings and grounds, said that’s where Hoch Associates will come in. The firm will sit down with each affected department head and discuss workflow before designing the spaces.

The firm will develop construction documents and assist the city with the bidding process and construction administration.

Hoch Associates was the only firm to submit a bid. Marquart said the firm meets the city’s needs and is able to meet its timeline.

The council didn’t discuss the request before the unanimous vote aside from Council President Jason Arp, R-4th, asking about the full scope of Hoch Associates’ involvement. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, was absent.

"With this price, I just wanted to make sure it was more than just initial design work," Arp said.

Marquart replied, "They’re with us until the end."

