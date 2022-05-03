Family escapes Mariupol danger

Lena Niles doesn't have much political expertise to contribute to the ongoing story of the war in Ukraine, she told the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club on Monday.

But the 26-year-old has the stories of her mother and stepfather and friends she left behind when she came to the United States at age 14 to be adopted by a Fort Wayne couple, Mark and Christine Niles.

Born in Mariupol but now a resident of Fort Wayne, Niles was placed in an orphanage when she was 9 by her mother, who had health problems requiring her to use a wheelchair. She felt she could not take care of her daughter.

Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine, has been under near-constant bombardment since the Russian invasion Feb. 24. Niles said communication with her family was cut off March 2 because cell towers had been bombed.

Her mother, Niles said, hid in the basement of an apartment complex for a month, without water except what her husband, Volodymyr, could scavenge “from broken pipes,” Niles said.

“Every time he left,” Niles said, “he wasn't sure he'd come back.”

Eventually, Niles said her stepfather pushed her mother in her wheelchair to the other side of the city to catch a bus. Declining to detail the difficult journey, Niles said the two ended up crossing into safety in Latvia.

Her family members are now receiving food, housing and most important, medical care, which came as a huge relief, Niles said.

Her friends from the orphanage, she said, have had their lives upended and their futures are in doubt. One, also forced to hide in a basement, evacuated Mariupol at the end of March for a city in western Ukraine.

“She is one of the luckiest of my friends. She has savings,” Niles said. “She is trying to recover from driving through cities where there were dead bodies in the street.”

Another female friend was working in the Czech Republic on a two-year contract. Her mother refused to evacuate Mariupol. The friend has told Niles she speaks to her mother once every two weeks, but she “doesn't know if she'll see her again,” or if she has a place to return to when her contract expires.

Two male friends are trying to enter medical service to help their country, while a female friend, a single mother of two, ended up in Italy, staying with a family with six children.

She wants to return to Ukraine, Niles said, because living in a new country where she does not speak the language and has no one to help with her children “has been too much for her.”

Another young woman, a former neighbor, was injured when her apartment building was bombed. Her stepfather helped the woman get to the hospital, which was bombed while she was there. When she left, the place where she was staying was bombed.

“So she survived three bombings,” Niles said.

Niles explained Mariupol is predominantly Russian speaking, and she “spoke Russian my whole life.” Her stepfather has family members she used to visit in Russia. But that doesn't mean residents want to live under Russian rule, she said.

“These (kids) are just like your kids,” she told about 60 people who attended Rotary's weekly lunchtime meeting at Parkview Field. “They might have had a tough childhood...but we just want to start to build our lives.

“We just want to live in our country, go to work, raise our kids and have a good life.”

Niles is now engaged to Fort Wayne resident Joshua Reimschisel and works for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions as a contract administrator.

Asked what she thought would end the horror in eastern Ukraine, Niles said she wasn't sure.

“I think they (the Russians) are going to take my town,” Niles said, adding: “I don't think they'll stop. They already took Crimea. ... Maybe if they take Mariupol that will kind of put a stop to it. ... I don't know.”

rsalter@jg.net