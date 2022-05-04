13% turnout puts county with lowest in region

Almost 13% of registered Allen County voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary elections, making it among the lowest turnouts in northeast Indiana.

Republicans and Democrats nominated their parties' candidates for sheriff, county commissioner, County Council, township trustees and state legislature and other offices for the November races.

Amy Scrogham, the county's director of elections, said Monday about 30% of the county's registered voters could go to the polls. More than 6,400 people took advantage of early voting this spring compared with about 4,500 in 2018.

But the overall 12.8% participation rate in Allen County – a community with 266,933 registered voters – was lower than the 2018 midterm primary elections, which attracted 15% of voters.

Only Noble County's turnout was worse – 11.6% of 29,920 registered voters cast ballots. Wells County led the region's voter turnout at 23%. Wells has 19,132 registered voters.

Other voter turnouts were 21.9% in Whitley County, 21.5% in Kosciusko County, 20.9% in Adams County, 19.9% in DeKalb County, 19.8% in Huntington County and 16% in Steuben County.

