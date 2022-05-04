Brown easily captures GOP nod

Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown on Tuesday defeated an opponent who has been outspoken the past two years on local mask policies.

Brown, 61, garnered about 65% of the unofficial votes over her opponent, Lisa Bobay-Somers. Brown was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Previously, Brown served as county auditor, deputy auditor and clerk of courts. Brown's salary this year is $81,697. No Democrats filed to run for Brown's seat in the primary, but the party could choose a candidate this summer.

The commissioners each have a district, but they represent the entire county, which is approaching 400,000 residents.

Bobay-Somers attended several commissioners' meetings last year to share what she described as the dangers of wearing face masks and to show opposition to vaccine passports, which were not being considered on a county level.

Bobay-Somers, who is married to Kent Somers, Northwest Allen County Schools Board vice president, asked NACS parents to boycott school on a day last fall. The hope is that the boycott would cost the district state funding to punish its leaders for mandating face masks for students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bobay-Somers did not respond to several requests for comment.

Major issues facing the county commissioners include jail overcrowding and using the $73 million the county received last year in federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.

Overcrowding and understaffing at the Allen County Jail has been a concern for years. Late last month, a federal judge ruled in a lawsuit that the jail's overcrowding and low staffing has led to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.

The commissioners have discussed the possibility of expanding the jail for $25 million or building a new one for about $300 million. A final decision has not been made.

Brown's fellow commissioners said Friday they are looking into all of the possible solutions, including focusing on mental health to reduce the jail population.

The commissioners have until the end of 2024 to decide how to use its pandemic relief funding. They decided to forgo hiring a consultant to help navigate spending the funds that have specific requirements. So far, the commissioners have asked for $5 million in allocations, which will be used for a few infrastructure projects.

Commissioner Rich Beck was unopposed in the GOP primary. He will face Democrat Jorge Fernandez in November.

