RYAN ROAD

Closed between Dawkins Road and U.S. 30 through 3 p.m. today.

ROSAMOND AVENUE

Closed between Old U.S. 24 and the north end of Georgian Drive May 9-13.

BLUFFTON ROAD

Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.

LAKE AVENUE

Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.