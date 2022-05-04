Hershberger gets GOP sheriff nod

Party unity was the theme Tuesday after an Allen County sheriff's officer defeated a Fort Wayne police officer in the Republican primary race for sheriff.

Troy Hershberger won the race with 13,307 votes – 56% of the vote over Mitch McKinney with 11,138 votes – 46% – based on unofficial tabulations.

“It was a very spirited but gentlemanly race,” said Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine, introducing the two at GOP county headquarters downtown.

Even when 64% of the vote was in and it looked like a close race, Shine said, “whichever one wins, I'm sure we'll have a good sheriff.”

In his concession speech, McKinney noted that the two had gone to school together.

“We started out as friends,” he said, “and we came through as friends.”

McKinney added that he's changing from competitor to ally for the Nov. 8 election.

“I'm here for team Hershberger,” McKinney said.

Hershberger said McKinney brought out a lot in him, including public speaking.

“I'm a policeman, not a politician,” he said.

Hershberger also promoted the united front between the two men and thanked everyone who voted for him.

McKinney is a Fort Wayne Police Department deputy chief, and Hershberger is the Allen County sheriff's chief deputy.

Hershberger faces Democrat Kevin Hunter in the Nov. 8 election. Hunter, also a police officer who has served more than 30 years with the Fort Wayne Police Department, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Allen County has not had a Democrat elected to the sheriff's position since 1936.

Shine made note of that after Hershberger and McKinney spoke to the audience and predicted a win in November.

The current sheriff, David Gladieux, is finishing his second term. Under Indiana law, sheriffs cannot serve more than two terms consecutively.

