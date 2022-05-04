Housing Authority gets $1.5 million to help jobless youth

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority has $1.5 million to spend on helping jobless young people without a high school diploma gain that credential as well as skills that will help them find employment.

The federal Department of Labor Wednesday announced it had awarded the authority a grant through its YouthBuild program. The program aims to prepare young people ages 16 to 24 in jobs in the construction industry or other in-demand fields, such as health care, information technology, manufacturing, logistics and culinary arts and hospitality.

George Guy, housing authority executive director and chief executive director, said there's no set number of people who might be accepted during the grant's 40 months. Participants will spend half their time in the classroom working on a GED and the rest working at job sites.

Participants will be paid at a competitive rate for time working, Guy said. The initial construction projects will likely be renovation work or repairs to housing authority properties, he said.

In the YouthBuild program, the labor department stresses training in green construction, sustainable building materials, solar panel installation, weatherization and clean energy techniques.

YouthBuild has about 175 programs in more than 40 states serving upwards of 5,000 young people nationally per year. The Fort Wayne grant is part of a $90.5 million appropriation.

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive this important funding and the opportunities it will provide for Allen County youth," Guy said, adding: "This levels the playing field."

The housing authority now is working with the United Way of Allen County, the Literacy Alliance, Northeast Indiana Works and Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus to deliver aspects of the program. Guy said relationships with other agencies, companies or training groups are being sought.

More information about the program is available through the housing authority at 260-267-9300 and www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/youth/youthbuild.

