Incumbents Knox, Tippmann triumph

Incumbent Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox defeated challenger Porsche J. Williams by a ratio of nearly 2-to-1 to win the Democratic nomination.

Republican contests for trustee in four other townships were claimed by two challengers and two incumbents.

Appointed Wayne Township trustee in 2020 after serving as the township's chief deputy trustee, Knox will serve his first elected term should he win in November. He took 1,976 votes, or 64.3%, according to unofficial vote totals.

Williams worked in the Wayne Township trustee's office from 2007 to 2020 and now is the office supervisor in the Adams County trustee's office in New Haven. She received 1,097 votes, or 35.7%.

No Republicans filed for Wayne Township trustee, but a candidate to challenge Knox in the Nov. 10 race could be chosen by the party this summer.

Aboite Township

The Aboite Township trustee's race between two first-time Republican candidates was won by Kimberly Mills, who had 1,814 votes, or 58.2%. Her opponent, Nicky Clarke, received 1,301 votes, or 41.7%.

A first-time candidate, Mills ran a low-key campaign from a Facebook page. She is the wife of Southwest Allen County Schools Board President Brad Mills.

Clarke, 62, ran on his three decades of experience as a firefighter and first responder, saying the growing township needed the expertise.

Cedar Creek Township

Fire issues were top of mind for both Republican candidates, Scott A. Connally of Leo, and incumbent Trustee Steven Herman of Grabill. But Connally came out on top.

Herman, who won 619 votes, or 42.1%, supported having the township join the northeast fire territory with Leo-Cedarville and Scipio Township, despite a projected rise in taxes.

With 850 votes, or 57.8%, Connally stressed the expense of the move and its impact on the township budget and taxpayers.

Perry Township

Incumbent Trustee Eric Tippmann and challenger Bryan K. Bohnke ran neck-and-neck from early voting and absentee ballots. But Tippmann drew more votes, getting 1,761, or 54.5%, to win the Republican nomination. Bohnke had 1,470 votes, or 45.5%.

Tippmann ran on keeping taxes low and the decisions he'd made during his time as trustee.

Springfield Township

Incumbent Trustee William E. Harris defeated Jennifer S. Schumaker by a vote of 208-160 to win the Republican nomination.

Democrats can choose candidates this summer to oppose the Republican trustee nominees.

