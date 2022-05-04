Wabash official topples 10-term legislator

INDIANAPOLIS – A veteran GOP state representative lost his race to a Republican councilwoman pushing for liberty and limited government.

Lorissa Sweet, of Wabash, pulled an upset over longtime Huntington Rep. Dan Leonard, who was seeking his 11th term, in House District 50.

“I think it was my ground game,” she said. “The response that I was getting at the doors and just the people who were coming out to support me gave me hope that people were actually waking up.”

Elsewhere, the financial underdog in the race for a Republican nomination in an open state Senate seat defeated a more mainstream conservative. In Senate District 14, Dr. Tyler Johnson won 52.8% to 38.4% over Allen County businessman Ron Turpin. Denny Worman finished third with 8.8%.

Other incumbents held off challengers.

• Johnson, 38, credited his win over Turpin to being “blessed with really good people. It comes down to grassroots.”

Senate District 14 covers parts of Allen and DeKalb counties; it previously was served by Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who retired.

Johnson, of Leo-Cedarville, will face Democrat Zach Heimach of Auburn in the fall.

Much of the attention was focused on Turpin, an East Allen County Schools board member. Johnson, an emergency room physician, was seeking office for the first time.

Turpin, 51, raised almost $600,000 for the race while Johnson brought in $170,000. Former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Turpin and headlined a fundraiser.

• Sweet is a Wabash County councilwoman who supports “constitutional conservative core values” such as individual liberty, the right to bear arms, limited government and protecting life.

Sweet received 56.6% of the vote while Leonard had 43.4%, according to unofficial results.

The 50th District covers parts of Huntington, Wabash, Wells and Miami counties. Democrat Tammari Ingalls will face Sweet in November.

Leonard sought to show his experience brought benefit to the district while Sweet said new leadership was needed.

Sweet raised only about $30,000 compared with more than $300,000 for Leonard.

• Three Democrats vied for the nomination in a newly drawn House District 82, with Kyle Miller coming out on top.

Miller earned 49.1% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Melissa Rinehart received 36.3% and Kathy Zoucha was third with 14.6%

The district represents downtown Fort Wayne and surrounding neighborhoods

Miller has run twice before. He helps run an asphalt company and said his campaign was about strong public schools, higher wages and health care.

• Rep. Craig Snow, R-Winona Lake, beat fellow incumbent Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford, who were put together in a newly redistricted House District 22.

Snow earned 73.1% of the vote to Nisly’s 26.9%.

Snow was first elected in 2020 and was seeking his second term. Nisly has long been an outsider – even kicked out of the House Republican caucus for his strident pro-life views.

The district covers parts of Kosciusko and Wabash counties.

• Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, easily defeated Republican David Mervar in House District 81.

Carbaugh earned 65.3% of the vote according to unofficial results, with Mervar at 34.7%.

Carbaugh is the veteran in the field, serving since 2012. Mervar called Carbaugh a RINO – “Republican in name only.”

• GOP Rep. Dave Heine, of Fort Wayne, defeated two challengers in on Stan Jones and Chris Pence in House District 85.

Heine is seeking a fourth term representing eastern Allen County.

He received 77.4% of the unofficial tally with Jones at 11% and Pence at 11.6%.

• Democrat Michael Travis was leading Jestin Coler in the House District 51 race, 67.5% to 32.5%.

Travis, of Angola, will take on incumbent Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola, in the fall.

Coler had a past as the “fake news king,” who previously ran a variety of fake news sites in 2016 before moving back home to Steuben County. Travis is a social studies teacher for 23 years in a local school district who wants to focus on child care and education.

• Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, defeated fellow conservative Russ Mounsey in House District 79

Lehman had received 67% of the vote according to unofficial results and Mounsey received 33%.

The 79th district covers parts of Adams, Jay and Wells counties.

Lehman first went to the Indiana House in 2008 and is one of the most influential Republicans in the building as Majority Floor Leader. Opponent Mounsey – a longtime police officer in Wells County – was a first-time candidate angered by actions Indiana’s Republican administration took during the initial COVID-19 shutdown.

