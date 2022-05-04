Wyss knocks out incumbent; Hale, Harris win

A farmer beat out the incumbent for the Republican nomination for the southwest Allen County Council seat in November.

Don Wyss, 47, won the nomination with more than 51% of the unofficial vote for the 4th District position. Councilman Chris Spurr, 47, garnered about 32% of the vote and was followed by 25-year-old Cameron Kelley, who received less than 16%.

“I am surprised at the result but am humbled by the amount of support we were able to see show up for us today,” Wyss said. “At the same time, it was exciting to see the results of our hard work pay off in the end.”

Wyss said he was excited to be surrounded by his family at the Allen County GOP Headquarters when he heard the results.

Wyss will face off against Democrat Nancy Brickley in November.

Josh Hale will be the Republican candidate on voters' ballots for the county's 1st District in its southeast quadrant. He won the nomination with about 75% of the vote over his opponent Allison Olinger.

Hale said he didn't have expectations for how many votes he'd receive as a first-time candidate.

“This is my first go at an election, so I really didn't know what to expect,” he said. “We just tried to do the best we could to get our message out there and answer questions.”

Hale has been a firefighter since 2001 and was the chief of the New Haven-Adams Township Fire Department for about five years before it became part of the East Central territory in January.

Hale will face Democrat Paulette Nellems in the general election.

Councilman Tom Harris, 61, won the nomination with more than 49% of votes to defend his 2nd District seat representing the northeast quadrant. Lindsey Hammond received about 31% of the votes while Brad Brown garnered 19%.

Harris will face Democrat Curtis Nash in November to keep the seat he's held since 2011.

Harris said spirits were high Tuesday evening at the Allen County GOP Headquarters.

“The challenge and the process of the primaries is always tough,” Harris said, “but we're excited that we have a great team of candidates going into the general election that will represent the party and the GOP very well.”

dfilchak@jg.net