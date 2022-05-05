Fort Wayne/Allen County

Trine partnership expands education

A new partnership between Community Harvest Food Bank and Trine University will allow the food bank to provide a wider range of professional development and educational opportunities to its employees, clients and volunteers.

As part of the partnership, Community Harvest will be able to create customized courses, available online and on-site. Employees, volunteers and clients will be provided additional support in obtaining access to available educational grants and scholarships, reducing education expenses.

Food bank employees and spouses will receive a discount on Trine tuition for undergraduate TrineOnline courses. In addition, dependents who complete degrees at Trine qualify for the university's Legacy Award, which provides up to $2,000 per year toward tuition.

Through the TrineOnline program, food bank employees, clients and volunteers will be eligible for up to 90 credit hours toward a bachelor's degree program, including credit for on-the-job training experience.

Trine also will provide opportunities to recruit Trine students for internships, open positions and volunteers at the food bank.

Free Downtown Live! to return

The Downtown Live! concert series will return to The Landing beginning in June. The event, presented by TriCore Logic and Downtown Fort Wayne, provides free live music during the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday in June, July and August.

The program began in 2021 and provided an estimated $985,000 in economic impact, with an average of 1,100 attendees on Friday nights, a press release from Downtown Fort Wayne released Wednesday said. For a list of scheduled performers, go to DTFWLive.com.

90-year-old utility plant offers tours

City Utilities will offer a free behind-the-scenes tour of the Three Rivers Filtration Plant, 415 Baltes Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Tours of the nearly 90-year-old plant begin every 30 minutes and allow visitors to see the plant in operation, speak with staff members and view the architecture of the Collegiate Gothic-style building. The last tour begins at 11:30 a.m.

– Journal Gazette