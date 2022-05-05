Council to revisit City Utilities bid

The Fort Wayne City Council next week will again consider City Utilities' acquisition of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District.

The proposed acquisition would save the district's 3,150 customers about 30% on sewer bills after City Utilities takes on the district's debt and services. If the acquisition goes through, the state would provide a $5 million grant to City Utilities. Also, the State Revolving Fund would refinance the sewer district's $7 million in debt at 0% interest for 35 years.

The acquisition has to be approved by the City Council before it can move to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for final approval. The majority of City Council members opposed the acquisition agreement in December with multiple members citing concerns of representation for county residents.

Last year's proposal would set the board's composition at nine members – three county representatives and six from the city, including one appointed by City Council. The current seven-member board has five county members and two from City Utilities.

City Utilities Director Kumar Menon said in November it wouldn't make sense for county appointees to have the majority since the services will be provided by the city. Officials suggested an advisory board to balance out representation concerns.

Andy Boxberger, the district's attorney, said during a special meeting Wednesday that the latest proposal includes the same board makeup the district currently has without an advisory board. He said other changes made to the acquisition agreement were minimal, including cleaning up the language used.

“This is a really good deal,” attorney Chris Janak said. “I'm hard pressed to think of one that's better considering the financing that you're going to get from the state, and hopefully the district customers will feel thankful.”

The City Council will be expected to make a final decision May 24 if it approves the acquisition agreement's introduction Tuesday.

Water and Sewer District Board President Ric Zehr opened the floor for public comments, but no one spoke. Then Zehr asked County Council Attorney Mitch Harper if he wanted to comment.

“For us to be able to make comments on it when the documents themselves keep changing, it's a little difficult to do,” Harper said, adding that members had the agreement for a little more than a week before the special meeting.

Ron Turpin, who was appointed to the board last month, asked for the cons of the acquisition for customers.

The grinder stations will eventually be the customers' responsibility after the first replacement, Zehr said. Matthew Wirtz, a City Utilities appointee, said the utility has ways for customers to finance grinder stations after the first replacement.

“I think a lot of local politics really got muddied up and confused and the issues got confused, but at the end of the day, City Utilities customers should win, and district customers should win too,” Janak said. “That's how I see it.”

dfilchak@jg.net