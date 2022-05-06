Ash Brokerage plans to stand pat

The ownership is changing, but the name and management will remain the same.

That's the upshot of a business deal announced Wednesday between Fort Wayne's Ash Brokerage and Integrity Marketing Group of Dallas – a transaction one online insurance industry publication, InsuranceNewsNet.com, called “a massive deal.”

Terms were not disclosed.

Tim Ash, Ash's chief executive officer, told The Journal Gazette on Thursday the deal would make him a managing director of Integrity, but the business itself would not bear the Integrity name.

The deal also would not alter ownership of the downtown brokerage building or other Ash-associated real estate, he said.

And the brokerage that employs more than 400 people isn't pulling up roots.

“We will continue to own and operate all of the real estate downtown,” Ash said. “Our plans are to continue to grow in Fort Wayne.”

Ash, founded in Fort Wayne 50 years ago by Tim Ash's father, Jim Ash, is a financial advisory and general agency brokerage. Integrity is a distributor of life and health insurance and also works in wealth management and retirement planning.

It is one of the largest insurance brokerages in the United States, having expanded in recent years to include life insurance, long-term care and disability insurance, annuities and retirement planning. The brokerage also assists registered investment advisors.

Both Ash and Integrity are privately held.

Integrity has been rapidly building a portfolio of formerly independent insurance brokerages, now listing 137 such “partners” on its website. Two are in northeast Indiana – Oberlin Marketing in Fort Wayne and One Resource Group in Roanoke.

Dan Oberlin, founder of Oberlin Marketing, said Integrity is doing what companies in many industries do – buying up its competition. But, he said, Integrity also offers those companies technology to streamline the companies' systems in today's digital age and save local effort.

“We're just pooling things together,” Oberlin said.

A joint news release announcing the arrangement said Integrity offers partners what those in the industry call “insurtech” platforms – marketing, comprehensive quoting and enrollment, ongoing product development, third-party administration services, data and analytics and lead generation.

Ash said his company offers “a very strong” life insurance and retirees' presence that “will be adding significant scale” to Integrity's business and reach. “We also have a lot of technical ... capabilities that will certainly help our new partners.”

In 2021, Ash helped place more than $2 billion in premiums, and the company estimates it has impacted a million lives.

Ash said he has known the three co-founders of Integrity for several years, and talks had gone on from time to time for about seven years. “They say timing is everything, and the timing was right,” Ash said.

He added the new ownership means that Ash employees will be offered a slice of company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan

The announcement of the acquisition was made to employees with a celebration April 29, Ash said.

Bryan W. Adams, Integrity's co-founder and chief executive officer, complimented Ash Brokerage in a news release, saying that besides focusing on business innovation, the company has fostered on building relationships with agents and customers and community impact through philanthropy and investment.

“It is rare to find an organization with a 50-year track record of sustained excellence,” Adams said.

rsalter@jg.net