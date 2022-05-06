Author, activist to speak at MLK event

A former death row prisoner whose story was shared in the book and movie “Just Mercy” will be in Fort Wayne next month for a remembrance marking the visit nearly 60 years ago of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Anthony Ray Hinton, who also wrote his own memoir in the book “The Sun Does Shine,” will be at Embassy Theatre for a June 6 event organized by local pastor and activist the Rev. Bill McGill.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Smokie Norful, a gospel music artist, is also scheduled to appear.

McGill planned the event to commemorate the June 5, 1963, visit that King made to Fort Wayne. The city has a King memorial bridge on Clinton Street and plans are under way for an outdoor sculpture of steel pillars in his honor along West Berry Street in downtown. The sculpture site, near the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, will be across from the former Scottish Rite auditorium where King delivered his speech.

“Now more than ever we must keep his message and mission alive, if we hope as a community to not simply survive but thrive,” said McGill, pastor of Imani Baptist Temple.

The theme for the 7:30 p.m. June 6 event is “Stop Placing the Blame, and Carry the Flame.”

McGill has organized similar events before, but the one next month will be the first tied to King's only speech in Fort Wayne since 2019. In 2019, Martin Luther King III was the featured guest and laid a wreath on the bridge that bears his father's name.

Hinton is a New York Times best-selling author and activist who was wrongly held on death row in Alabama for 30 years. It came after his 1985 arrest, charged with two counts of murder, in a case that has been attributed to mistaken identity. He was 21 at the time. With “no money and a different system of justice for a poor Black man in the South, Hinton was sentenced to death by electrocution,” according to a synopsis of his book on Amazon.com.

Hinton's book, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” was Oprah Winfrey's Book Club Summer 2018 selection.

According to the witnesstoinnocense.org website, the case against Hinton “rested on shoddy ballistics and mistaken eyewitness testimony.” It also said a polygraph Hinton passed was not allowed into evidence by the trial judge. The organization opposes the death penalty.

One of the longest serving death row prisoners in Alabama history, after evidence of his innocence was presented, Hinton was exonerated and released in 2015.

In a foreword to Hinton's book, civil rights activist and attorney Bryan Stevenson calls the story an “extraordinary testament to the power of hope sustained through the darkest times.”

Another reviewer said Hinton's message is “ultimately like a cold shower that sobers you up to the reality of injustice in the legal system, while also lifting you up as you consider the resilience of the human spirit.”

During the Fort Wayne visit, Hinton will meet privately during the day with Allen County Bar Association members for a question-and-answer session.

Admission for the event is $10. Tickets go on sale Monday at the Embassy Theatre Box Office.

Norful is well known for his gospel album “I Need You Now.” In 2009, Fort Wayne native Heather Headley and Norful performed the duet “Jesus Is Love” on her album “Audience of One.”

The event will include a performance by the principal violist for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Derek Reeves, who has created a version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” to debut with his family.

