Fort Wayne/Allen County

Lunch on Square to return

Lunch on the Square is back for a 14th season with a variety of food and music from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday in June, July and August.

New to the event this year is “Lunch Means More,” an initiative to give back to a local nonprofit. Barnes & Thornburg LLP will match 15% of the sales from a weekly featured food provider at the event.

The featured food provider will rotate each week and be announced publicly via social media @downtownfortwayne.com. A list of scheduled performances is online at LunchOnTheSquare.com.

On Aug. 25, Barnes & Thornburg LLP will present a check for the total amount raised during the 13-week series. This year's recipient is The Growing Lives Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on empowering and educating youth.

A Baby's Closet opening today

Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for A Baby's Closet at 11 a.m. today at 621 E. Wayne St.

A Baby's Closet, a ministry of Associated Churches, needed a new building after First Christian Church, which housed the ministry for decades, was sold. The new location has been completely renovated and includes a mural, painted by Kim Linker of New Haven United Methodist Church, and store design by Kristen Hoover of Northeast Reform.

A Baby's Closet helps families during times of hardship by providing essential baby items to safely and adequately care for their children through well-baby checkups and educational classes. Parents receive coupons for learning about nutrition and parenting, keeping prenatal and well-child appointments, childbirth classes and keeping their children's immunizations up-to-date. Items parents can earn include diapers, safety items, toiletries, car seats and more.

Rock the Plaza kicks off June 4

The Allen County Public Library's popular concert series, Rock the Plaza, will feature 13 free concerts that showcase 51 local bands this summer. Concerts take place every Saturday from June 4 through Aug. 27. The concerts are from 6 to 10 p.m. on Library Plaza.

This will be the first full Rock the Plaza series since summer 2019. In 2020, the event did not take place due to COVID-19. In 2021, Rock the Plaza returned for an abbreviated schedule in August after originally being called off due to the pandemic.

Rock the Plaza is sponsored by Sweetwater Sound; Beers Mallers Backs and Salin Attorneys at Law; Lincoln Financial Group; the Allen County Public Library Foundation; and Pint & Slice.

For more information, call 421-1200 or go to www.acpl.info.

– Journal Gazette