Commissioners say they'll meet judge's jail deadline

Just nine days from a federal judge's deadline to reduce the population and reform practices at the Allen County Jail, County Commissioner Rich Beck today pledged the county would meet the target with a report.

During the commissioner's weekly legislative session, Beck gave an update on progress regarding Judge Damon R. Leichty's order, as promised at last week's meeting.

He said that, while no decision has been reached on a new jail, the county is actively looking for 60 to 70 acres of suitable land. The land will need to have Citilink bus service, public water and sewer, suitable soils and broadband access, he said.

The site also would need to be within the Interstate 69 and 469 loop and provide enough space for expansion in coming decades, Beck said, urging residents to come forward if they know of a good spot.

"We are probably going to have to do something regarding a new facility," Beck said. "We're not convinced we need 1,500 beds" -- the number suggested by a consultant's report for a new jail that could cost $300 million.

