Friday, May 06, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for May 6
HAMILTON ROAD
Closed between Coverdale and Smith roads 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
BLUFFTON ROAD
Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.
LAKE AVENUE
Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.
LAFAYETTE STREET
Lane restrictions between Baltes and Madison streets through Dec. 16.
LANDIN ROAD
Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street until late May.
