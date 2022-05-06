Lutheran's heart work recognized

Lutheran Hospital said Thursday it is the first hospital in Indiana and one of just three nationwide that have been awarded the Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services by the American College of Cardiology.

The College of Cardiology recently recognized Lutheran for its “demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure based on rigorous onsite review,” a news release said. That review included assessing the staff's ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and other criteria.

In collaboration with the hospital's Advanced Heart and Vascular Center, Lutheran Hospital has extended its care for the heart failure population beyond the acute hospital setting, the release said.

Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs for blood and oxygen.

“The new ACC accreditation is an example of our continued commitment to innovation and the incorporation of best practices to provide patients with comprehensive, quality care through every step of their journey toward better heart-health,” said Dr. Asim Mohammed of Lutheran Hospital.

Mohammed is an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist. He is also medical director of heart transplant and ventricular assist device programs at the hospital.

“We are proud to offer the highest level of care close to home for our patients with heart failure,” Mohammed said.

Parkview Health said its Heart Institute holds the American College of Cardiology Heart Failure Accreditation and is currently undergoing the re-accreditation process.

In an emailed statement Thursday, Parkview said its Heart Institute expects to also receive the Outpatient Services designation upon re-accreditation this year. Parkview Heart Institute also holds the College of Cardiology's HeartCare Center National Distinction of Excellence, an Electrophysiology Accreditation, and the Atrial Fibrillation Accreditation.

Lutheran said hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and are able to identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions.

Facilities earning the Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services not only demonstrate the management of acute heart failure, but also provide or partner with outpatient clinics for post-discharge care and services to heart failure patients, Lutheran's release said.

“This approach promotes a smooth transition between the inpatient and outpatient setting and ensures a collaborative team effort to ensure the continuum of care,” Lutheran said.

Lutheran Hospital CEO Brady Dubios said being the first in Indiana to achieve the accreditation is an honor. He also called it a “testament to the hard work our providers put into achieving our fundamental purpose of helping people get well and live healthier through enduring relationships with our patients.”

