Jail update: County eyeing land

Just nine days from a federal judge's deadline, Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck on Friday pledged the county would come up with a plan to improve jail conditions.

During their weekly legislative session, Republican commissioners Beck and Nelson Peters gave an update on the county's progress regarding compliance with U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty's ruling March 31 that found the Allen County Jail overcrowded and inhumane. The judge gave the county 45 days to come up with the plan in the class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of prisoners.

Commissioners promised periodic updates at last week's meeting.

Beck said that, while no decision has been reached on a new jail, the county is actively looking for 60 to 70 acres of suitable land. The land will need to have Citilink bus service, public water and sewer, suitable soils and broadband access, he said.

The site also would need to be within the Interstate 69 and 469 loop and provide enough space for expansion in coming decades, Beck said. He urged residents to come forward if they know of a good spot.

“We are probably going to have to do something regarding a new facility,” Beck said. But, he added, “We're not convinced we need 1,500 beds” – the number suggested by a consultant's report saying a new jail could cost $300 million.

He said he thinks a more realistic number would be 1,100 to 1,200 beds.

In the short term, the commissioners said they ended an agreement with the federal government to house people involved in the federal judicial system at the jail – about 50 inmates. The county also has approached other counties asking them to take some inmates, but the outcome from that was unclear Friday.

The county also is working with state correctional officials to house some of the county's prisoners convicted of lower-level felonies, Beck said. A policy that the state would no longer house such people at its facilities partly precipitated the overcrowding crisis Allen County and other counties face now, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux said.

The judge gave the county a target of housing 732 prisoners, but the jail was still housing more than 800 in recent days and weeks.

Beck said that a big reason for overcrowding at the jail is the number of inmates with issues involving mental health and/or addiction.

“We have to do something different,” Beck said, adding he is encouraged that the state's Department of Correction recently hired a person to focus on the issue.

The county is also trying to change a policy that convicted inmates lose their Medicaid assistance, so the cost of treating their medical conditions falls on the county.

The county also has started a website with jail updates at allencounty.us/jail.

rsalter@jg.net