Commissioners approve housing rezonings

The Allen County commissioners Friday approved rezonings for several housing developments. All were given unanimous 7-0 do-pass recommendations by the Allen County Plan Commission.

The largest, Broad Acres, has more than 700 lots in Eel River Township in northwest Allen County. The development's 297.7 acres stretch from the north side of Carroll Road to the south side of Hathaway Road west of Hand Road.

Broad Acres is being developed by New Venture Development Corp., Fort Wayne, represented by Ric Zehr. The land had been zoned for agriculture but will now be zoned single-family residential.

Palmira Development II LLC, Fort Wayne, had land along the 10800 to 11300 blocks of Bass Road in Aboite Township rezoned from agriculture to two-family residential for Tiburon and Livingston Lakes Extended.

The 82.6 acres in southwest Allen County will hold 174 lots. They will be largely for single-family homes but some are attached, necessitating the two-family zoning. Longtime Fort Wayne developer Mike Thomas is affiliated with Palmira.

A rezoning from agriculture to single-family residential was also approved for Emrich Hills and Cascata Estates III. The applicant, Oakmont Development Co., Fort Wayne, represented by Jeff Thomas, plans 64 lots on 32.4 acres.

The location is on the north side of the 1400 block of West Shoaff Road in Perry Township.

The commissioners also approved rezoning from agriculture to general industrial for expansion of an outdoor truck storage yard between Lafayette Center and Lower Huntington roads. Silverado Properties' representative Todd Ramsey made the request for 8.5 acres of property west of Ground Effects on behalf of that company.

In other business, commissioners unanimously approved appointing Marlon Wardlow, Parkview Health's senior vice president for equity and inclusion, to the Allen County Department of Health board.

Commissioners also heard a presentation from a representative of the Allen County Fire Chiefs Association who asked for $1.6 million for new communications and computer equipment.

Commissioners said they would look into the request and get back to the association, which had about 10 local fire officials at Friday's meeting.

