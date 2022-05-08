I&M moves nest of ospreys away from Avilla lines

AVILLA — A pair of ospreys that nested near live electrical lines atop a northern Indiana utility pole now have a safer home thanks to a utility crew that moved their nest.

Indiana Michigan Power workers installed a new, stand-alone pole Thursday near the nest the raptors had built on a utility pole inches from live electrical lines in the Noble County town of Avilla.

The crew then carefully moved the ospreys' nest to the new pole, which was outfitted with a nest support platform and wooden perches for the lovebirds.

By Friday, the nesting pair had accepted their new nesting site, which is not far from their original nesting location.

I&M posted several photos on Facebook of the nest-moving effort, which it called “Operation Osprey”

“We're happy to report the osprey have been seen in their new home, safe and sound!” the utility said in its posting.

Osprey females typically lay three eggs between mid-April and late May. They incubate for about five or six weeks before they hatch.

The utility provider is experienced at dealing with nesting birds.

Four peregrine falcon eggs were spotted this spring in the nest atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

Since 1996, 65 falcon chicks have hatched in the nesting box atop Fort Wayne's tallest building. The building offers a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators, along with access to water and food. This makes the nest one of the more productive sites in the Midwest for falcon restoration.

Late last month, I&M officials announced the public may submit names for two peregrine falcon chicks that hatched from those eggs.

The birds and their parents, Moxie, the female, and Jamie, the male, can be seen at www.indianamichiganpower.com/falconcam.

I&M has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to come up with a list of names and is asking customers to vote for their favorite at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LN776TF. Voting runs through May 16.

I&M is working with Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Audubon Society to band the chicks when they reach the appropriate age.

Falcon eggs generally hatch about a month after eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights at about 6 weeks of age.

The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.