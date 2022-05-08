After 20 years, New Haven eyes new plan

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were an item. Teen girls (and their grandmas) coveted Juicy Couture velour tracksuits, and Razr-thin flip phones were all the rage. Facebook was – wait, what's Facebook?

It was 20 years ago a comprehensive land-use plan came out to guide development in Allen County's second-largest city.

Fast forward two decades, and New Haven still uses that 2002 planning document – even though the city has grown to 15,583 in 2020, up 19.6% from 2000.

But that's on the verge of changing, as leaders lay the groundwork for a new plan to guide the next decades of the 21st century.

It's not unusual, planners say, for municipalities to go two decades between revisions of the plan that lays out how land is, and should be, used because such documents are so complex.

They typically include development philosophy, the desired development mix, zoning classifications, areas to be preserved as open space and even where and how much business signage should be allowed.

Comprehensive plans don't have the force of law – they're guidebooks, not rulebooks, for government officials.

Nonetheless, an up-to-date comprehensive plan shows a city is on top of its game, said Kent Castleman, president of NewAllen Alliance. The organization works cooperatively on economic and quality-of-life initiatives for seven communities in east Allen County, including New Haven.

“Any community that wants to be competitive in today's competitive environment for development, and economic development, needs to have in place a good comprehensive plan,” he said.

Also, a comprehensive plan helps ensure residents' buy-in to projects proposed for their community, from shopping centers to parks to housing developments and industrial parks, Castleman said.

That's because the process of developing or updating such a plan includes gathering input from residents, providing a formal way for them to influence “what their community looks like and how it functions,” he said.

In New Haven, the updating started in late December. A consultant, American Structurepoint, was hired to guide a three-phase process, said Pone Vongphachanh, city spokeswoman.

New Haven is now in the early part the first phase, she said, which includes contacting those with interest in the process. City planners expect the second phase – meetings to gain public input – will occur this month and through the summer. The third phase will be a draft plan and further refinement of it.

The final plan must be approved by New Haven City Council, and the process is expected to take 12 to 18 months. A group of city council and city planning staff members and six community representatives are guiding the effort.

The revision of the comprehensive plan, Vongphachanh said, comes on the heels of an update of the city's zoning ordinance. The revision aims to make New Haven's zoning law more similar to those of Fort Wayne and Allen County. The changes also add some new classifications, including a flex residential district, Vongphachanh said.

However, the new comprehensive plan won't change New Haven's status as a community that stands apart from Allen County for its land-use planning, she said.

New Haven will still have its own plan commission and board of zoning appeals instead of using the county's, as some county municipalities do. Plans also will continue to not go through the city-county Department of Planning Services.

“We will retain independent review,” Vongphachanh said. “We've just been growing so rapidly lately that we wanted some public input. What we are really looking for is a blank slate” for the community plan going forward.

Former New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald oversaw the current comprehensive plan and now leads the New Haven Chamber of Commerce. He was recently contacted about participating in input sessions this month on behalf of the chamber.

A comprehensive plan takes time, he said, and has the potential to cause some disagreement. But he thinks it's necessary now for New Haven as first-term Mayor Steve McMichael, works to shape the city's future.

When doing a comprehensive plan, “You don't rush. You want to get as many people's opinions as possible,” McDonald said. “It's always a good thing to keep up and keep modernizing.”

Personally. McDonald said, he thinks New Haven's comprehensive plan “needs an overhaul.”

Twenty years “is a long time,” he said.

