Children's choir ends year with 'gift' from composer

The voices of 250 children filled Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne on Saturday as the Fort Wayne Children's Choir held its spring concert with a special debut.

The music-oriented Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota commissioned a choral piece from Fort Wayne composer Diane Whitacre for the group's 50th anniversary. It was named “Gentle Rivers” and celebrated the rivers of both Fort Wayne and its sister city of Takaoka, Japan.

The piece was sung by the Youth Chorale, made up of older members, and it fit with the program's theme, Let Freedom Sing.

“We wanted to give the gift to the children's choir,” said Lindsay Platt, president of the Fort Wayne chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota and director of development for the children's choir.

The program started with all 250 members of the performing choirs – ages 8 to 18 – singing “The Star Spangled Banner” followed by Cole Porter's “Another Op'nin', Another Show.”

Each of the nine smaller groups performed two to three songs before ending as the big group again singing a medley of “My Country 'Tis of Thee” and “Lift Every Voice” with “Down by the Riverside.” The Apprentice Choir of younger members included “The Old Barn Dance” in their set, and the Youth Chorale also did “An Americana Songbook” that included bits from “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Oh Shenandoah” and “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”

The children's choir includes members from 76 schools and 34 home-schoolers from 35 ZIP codes in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties, according to the organization.

“This is the end-of-the-year culmination for these kids,” director of choir Jonathan Busarow said. “This is the big hurrah.”

“Gentle Rivers” added to that. It opens with the lyrics “Ancient rivers, winding through the modern city,” which applies to both sister cities.

“The new piece is beautiful,” Busarow said. “It really speaks to our relationship with Takaoka.”

Whitacre said that when she pens most of her works, the first lines and music come to her together. But “Gentle Rivers” came to her as a pentatonic melody when she woke up one morning. She and four of the Youth Chorale members discussed the song's creation at a small lecture to Sigma Alpha Iota members before the concert began.

At first, Whitacre thought it was too simple. But pentatonic is a Japanese style and, with the flute accompaniment, it has a Japanese sound.

“I tried to write it very idiomatically,” said Whitacre, referring to the musical idiom of that country. But the song leaves the pentatonic melody, then returns to it at the end.

“It's more limiting, harmonically,” she said.

To write the piece, Whitacre recalled her experience during a 1984 trip to Japan and researched Takaoka. She found out the sister city has 10 rivers through it.

She wrote the piece with soprano, alto and baritone parts and added a second ending because eight measures of the flute and piano left the choir onstage with nothing to do.

She didn't know until the performance which version they'd do.

“They did such a nice job, just beautiful bringing out the parts,” she said.

The choir members also helped with the development of the piece. Whitacre said that when she gave the first verse to them to see how they performed it, they connected with the friendship aspect, which she found gratifying.

Daniel Beights, who is in his last of 10 years as a choir member, said although the choir has had commissioned pieces before, this was the first time they worked with the composer. They were able to get closer to Whitacre's intent.

“You can only get so much off a page,” he said.

The traveling part of the choir will also sing the song when they tour Japan next year.

Although Sigma Alpha Iota has commissioned musical works for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic before, this is the first time the organization did it for the children's choir.

