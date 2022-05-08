City's option on bulk trash has limitations

City officials will ask the Fort Wayne City Council to give them six months to prove the city can handle residents' bulk trash removal as council members consider a $90 million contract with a new trash hauler, according to a spokesman.

But at least one city councilman thinks it's an empty gesture because it would be too late to make other arrangements at that point.

GFL Environmental submitted the lowest bids of three companies for the contract that begins July 1. Mayor Tom Henry's administration requested bids on a few different scenarios, including one that would allow residents to set out a trash bin and three additional trash bags weekly, in addition to recycling pickups every other week.

For that option, GFL bid $10.75 per household each month, which is lower than the $12.05 submitted by Republic Services and the $13.57 offered by Waste Management.

GFL's bid for unlimited trash pickup, which is what the city currently has, would add 40 cents more per household, a significantly smaller upcharge than the $6.85 extra cost proposed by Republic or the $11.50 rate bid by Waste Management.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said Saturday he had planned to suggest City Council approve the unlimited trash bid from GFL – until he found out that bid had been unofficially retracted by GFL weeks ago.

City officials initially told the Solid Waste Advisory Board that the city could provide bulk pickup for less than the 40 cents difference in GFL's bids, which led to the advisory board to approve the city-preferred option that doesn't include unlimited trash removal.

Jehl said the city's presentation to the advisory board Wednesday contradicted that earlier statement. City officials' revised numbers showed the city will charge households about 53 cents a month for bulk pickup.

The city's bulk trash collection will be limited to three items per household twice a month, and the pickup will need to be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling 311.

Residents can currently put unlimited trash out for collection weekly, which includes extra bags and bulk items.

John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said city workers are willing to prove themselves during a trial period.

“After six months, City Council may choose to evaluate the performance of the city's bulk collection program to determine if the city should continue to provide this service or if it should be contracted out,” he said Thursday in an email.

Jehl said it won't be possible to justify switching bulk service providers after six months because the city will have bought two specialized garbage trucks and hired staff by then. If the city had been forthcoming about the unlimited trash bid, Jehl said, it would have saved residents from getting their hopes up about the possibility of unlimited trash removal.

“We could have kept this growing sense that the unlimited bid was the best from taking hold like it has and then being pulled away at the last minute,” Jehl said. “We could have managed the expectations in a more forthright way.”

The city's Board of Works and City Council approved GFL as the bidder last month. The contract has been signed by GFL and will return to the board and the council Tuesday for discussion and final approval.

Red River Waste Solutions, the city's current solid waste service provider, will cease pickups after June 30 as part of a transition agreement with the city. The Texas company filed Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy in October after years of service complaints.

