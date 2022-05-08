Race for the Warrior runs best-ever event

The Northeast Indiana Base Community Council raised more than $65,000 with its annual Race for the Warrior, making Saturday's event the most successful yet.

More than 500 people registered for the 5K/10K. Participants walked or ran along a vacant taxiway at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Some participated with their children or their pets. A couple of people appeared to be carrying full military backpacks for the run.

“If you go back to our beginning, we struggled to keep funding in place for our military personnel. This event started very small,” said Carl Huber, council president. “We raised some money, but it wasn't really enough to do what we needed for our emergency funding.”

But with successful fundraising events including Saturday's race, the organization is considering expanding services beyond northeast Indiana's 11 counties. The main focus of the volunteer organization is to provide military members with emergency financial assistance for living expenses through the Military Support Fund.

This year's race honored women in the military, military spouses and mothers. Many people wore pink shirts to honor the women in their lives, and some wrote the names of the women they were honoring on their race bibs.

“They play a very important part in, shall we say, defending our country,” Hubble said. “They don't get as much recognition as they probably should, but there are some fantastic women in military.”

Monya LaFollette, a volunteer from Ossian, said the race theme hit home for her as her grandmother served in the Navy in the Korean War at a time when women weren't as common in the military as they are today.

She and her husband, Shane LaFollette, a Marine, took part in the Race for the Warrior for the first time last year. Already, the race has become a tradition for the LaFollettes. Shane LaFollette and his service dog walked Saturday with his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter.

“It'll be a yearly event for us. And, hopefully, each year we'll just bring more and more people with us,” Monya LaFollette said. “I think it's nice because even though there's lots of veteran programs, this one is getting out and getting exercise.”

Stephanie Veit, director of airport development for the Allen County Airport Authority, said being allowed to run on a taxiway at the airport is a unique race experience.

“They had planes landing and taking off as we were running, so that was kinda cool,” she said.

Kelly Cumberland has numerous family members with military experience, including her son Dyland Cumberland. Seeing the veteran community together after living through coronavirus pandemic restrictions was priceless, the Fort Wayne woman said.

“After the two years we've had, having an event like this where we can actually all be together again and see all the people that came out,” she said, “I think that people appreciate it.”

