Monday, May 09, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for May 9
ANTWERP ROAD
Closed between Roth and Cuba roads today.
MORTON ROAD/BAUERMEISTER ROAD
Closed between Winchester and South County Line roads through Thursday.
NOTESTINE ROAD
Closed between Knapp and Husted roads, Tuesday through Thursday.
ROSAMOND AVENUE
Closed between Old U.S. 24 and the north end of Georgian Drive, Monday through Friday.
BLUFFTON ROAD
Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.
