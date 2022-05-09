Road restrictions for May 9

ANTWERP ROAD

Closed between Roth and Cuba roads today.

MORTON ROAD/BAUERMEISTER ROAD

Closed between Winchester and South County Line roads through Thursday.

NOTESTINE ROAD

Closed between Knapp and Husted roads, Tuesday through Thursday.

ROSAMOND AVENUE

Closed between Old U.S. 24 and the north end of Georgian Drive, Monday through Friday.

BLUFFTON ROAD

Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.