'Pro Roe': Protesters denounce leaked draft

More than 100 people gathered Sunday along South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse to protest what they believe will be an inevitable overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The protest was a response to last week's leaked opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would move the abortion debate to the states.

Sunday's crowd included people of various ages and social status. The mood was tense, at times, when a few counterprotesters confronted the larger group.

Signs included slogans such as “Pro Roe,” “Living Women Matter More Than Potential Babies,” “So Much for Separation of Church and State” and “Abort Religion from Our Government.”

Laura Paschen was there out of concern for the rights of her grandchildren and remembers when access to abortion became federal law.

“For our reproductive lives, Roe v. Wade has been in effect,” she said. And she wonders what's next. “There are already employers that won't cover birth control.”

Christina Egts said she wanted to let Indiana lawmakers know they can choose not to enact anti-abortion laws, and she hoped at least one pro-life person will realize that it's their choice that they shouldn't impose on others.

Her son, Logan Egts, 13, said, “It's not my place to speak about it, but I think people should be able to make their own decisions.”

Sherri Bradshawsaid, “I'm just here because we cannot go back.”

She worries that allowing states to determine abortion laws would be the start of vanishing rights.

“They're already trying to restrict voters, people trying to get to the polls,” Bradshaw said.

Olivia Hope, who attended with her 9-month-old son, paraphrased Martin Luther King Jr., saying an injustice anywhere is a threat everywhere.

“This does not just affect mothers or women. This affects everyone,” Hope said. “Whenever a people or society have to live in fear of their government, it automatically (signals) negative things to come.”

Ray Gildner said the Supreme Court's possible decision could affect access to birth control, such as IUDs and Plan B, the morning after pill.

“There have already been moves to ban (them),” he said.

But Gildner doubts that changes in laws affecting abortion would spread to other rights being taken away, including same-sex and interracial marriage.

Rhonda Smith of Fort Wayne had a coat and a sign that both read “Adoptee for Choice” and is part of an adoptee support group.

She's concerned about the leaked court opinion's focus on adoption and Alito's footnote quoting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stating “the domestic supply of infants relinquished at birth or within the first month of life and available to be adopted had become virtually nonexistent.”

Smith believes part of the motivation for overturning Roe v. Wade is to increase the number of babies available for adoption, “which is basically child trafficking,” she said.

She said most people who give up babies for adoption do so because they can't afford to rear them.

“They're taking the children of the poor and selling them to the rich,” she said.

Counterprotesters in the crowd included one who provoked people as the protest started. He identified himself as Brooks Koble of LaOtto.

“I thought we were celebrating killing children here,” he said. “You guys should be worried if this is all that's going to show up.”

He told protesters that birth control is the same as abortion, going against something God made.

“Sometimes you have to go over the top to protect children,” he said later.

Before the protest started at 5 p.m., Marek Kizer of Fort Wayne was there as counterprotester. He said he goes around the state protesting abortion and believes in no exceptions.

“As a Christian, that includes in vitro,” he said, meaning the process of laboratory fertilizing eggs.

