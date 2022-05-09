Redevelopment Commission to buy PepsiCo warehouse

PepsiCo is on the move in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission Monday agreed to buy the PepsiCo warehouse site east of North Wells Street for $4.5 million to advance riverfront development.

PepsiCo, meanwhile, will build and move to a new $19-million warehouse and distribution center on 11 acres on Gulfstream Drive near Fort Wayne International Airport

Painted red, white and blue, the current PepsiCo warehouse has been an eye-popping landmark of the Wells Street neighborhood just north of downtown for decades. But the building no longer fits with riverfront plans, city officials said.

"This site is a critical acquisition for attracting private investment" to maximize the return on public investment in Promenade Park, Jonathan Liest, redevelopment director said.

He said the city is paying slightly more than the higher of two appraisals, $4.36 million, for the property. He said $435,000 would come from the city's capital fund and the rest from proceeds of Riverfront Phase II Local Income Tax bonds.

It's the second time in a month that redevelopment has paid more than an appraised price for riverfront project property. The first time was for the Schaab Metal Products site across Harrison Street from PepsiCo. Redevelopment officials gave the same reasons for asking for up to $1.7 million for a site appraised at $1.3 -- also calling that site crucial to spur private investment.

Nancy Townsend, director of community development, told The Journal Gazette after the meeting that the city does not have a buyer for the site "at this time." She said the 6.43-acre property will be "marketed for private investment."

She added discussions had been going on for about a year, after the company approached the city about problems with park-goers parking on an employee lot. The city communicated to the company that they would like to see the facility move.

Three PepsiCo officials did not attend the meeting in person but spoke via Zoom. Darren Clark said the company would seek a tax abatement for the new facility.

He did not say if new jobs will be created, but said PepsiCo will retain jobs by transferring jobs to the new location.

Commission members said the size of the new location should be advantageous should the company decide to expand and the location near interstates should make for easier transportation of supplies and products.

The move is expected to be complete by 2023, company officials said. City officials said the new site will generate about 15 times more in taxes than the current PepsiCo property.

Townsend said City Council must now approve the acquisition and use of the bonds. The measure will be introduced today and voted on at council's May 24 meeting.

rsalter@jg.net