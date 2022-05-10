Company turns plastic into fuel

Just north of Fort Wayne, there's a company that turns waste plastic foam containers and sheet wrap into gasoline, Justin Davis told the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club on Monday.

Davis, general manager of Republic Services, used the example to illustrate how his company and industry are morphing from trash and recycling collection and landfill operation to one providing environmental services and solutions.

“We are at an inflection point,” he said. “Sustainability is at the core of everything we do.”

Davis told the approximately 50 people at the lunchtime meeting at Parkview Field, plus others attending remotely, that Republic is now working with a company in Las Vegas that takes the hospitality industry's food waste and processes it into animal food.

Republic is also working with a company in California using solar-power to turn “green waste,” such as grass clippings and leaves, into compost in a process that is “completely off the grid,” Davis said.

Closer to home, he said, Republic has been working for some time with the local General Motors plant to collect the greenhouse gas methane from its landfill and pipe it to the plant. GM buys the methane and uses it to power the plant, keeping the gas out of the environment, where it could take 10 to 20 years to break down.

As for the plastic waste, Davis said Republic is working with Brightmark, which has a facility in Auburn. The company is working to reverse-engineer plastic into gasoline.

“We are looking to be one of their first customers,” he said, referring the to gasoline needed by Republic's fleet of trucks.

Republic recently submitted the second lowest bid, followed by Waste Management, for collecting Fort Wayne residents' trash and recycling after Red River Waste Solutions entered a transition agreement with the city through its Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy filing.

GFL Environmental submitted the lowest bid and has worked out a contract with the city that is awaiting City Council's consideration.

Will Brightmark's work bring down the recent shortages and soaring cost of gasoline?

“Not in the short term. But in the long term, it could,” Davis said. “It's a source – not dependent on oil production.”

rsalter@jg.net