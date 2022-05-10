Development plan assailed by neighbors

A southeast housing development that was put on hold last year was met by several voices of opposition Monday at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing.

Violet's Garden has been proposed by Pure Construction LLC for about 40 acres off of Fox Point Trail and South Anthony Boulevard.

The primary development plan and primary plat require approval from the Fort Wayne plan commission and the Allen County Plan Commission, as 61 of its 123 proposed homes and the 102 apartments are planned within city limits.

Both plan commissions rejected the plans last year. The size of the development requires a second entrance to the subdivision, and Pure Construction proposed using a private driveway, which isn't allowed.

The first entrance would be on South Anthony. Josh Pranger, who represented Pure Construction, said the development would extend the existing Chinchilla Lane, which is currently the location of about a dozen houses, and use it as the neighborhood's second entrance.

One Chinchilla Lane resident, who said she was speaking for about 15 neighbors, said they are against extending the small residential road throughout the housing development. Concerns were shared about the influx of residents bringing more traffic and crime and increasing the need for emergency services in the area.

Several area neighbors asked about the apartments, which were not a part of the initial proposal. The three apartment buildings will work as a buffer between Violet's Garden homes and the neighboring Villa Capri Apartments.

Some residents asked that the apartments include low-income housing, while some neighbors said they were against the notion.

Pranger said the development will only include standard apartments without low-income options. Connie Haas-Zuber, plan commission president, asked for the estimated price of homes, but Pranger said he did not know that information but would follow up with the developer.

“That'd be nice to have,” Haas-Zuber said.

A few county residents brought concerns about the portion of the development outside of city limits, but Haas-Zuber clarified that the members only have control over the city side.

The Allen County Plan Commission has Violet's Garden on its agenda for a public hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Square room 035.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission members will discuss and likely take action on the city portion of Violet's Garden at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

dfilchak@jg.net