GFL will be city's next garbage contractor

Green for Life, better known as GFL, will become Fort Wayne's garbage contractor in July following a vote tonight by City Council.

The multi-national solid waste services provider will have the solid waste collection contract for the next eight years. GFL had what city officials deemed "the lowest, most responsive bid" in the competitive process.

Fort Wayne's $11 million annual contract is not a major part of GFL's $6 billion a year portfolio, "meaning they have the resources to ensure our service moving forward," Council President Jason Arp said in a statement released minutes after the council's vote.

GFL will replace Red River, the contractor whose work has drawn sometimes unending complaints about missed collections. Red River is working its way through bankruptcy.

Arp said the last four-plus years have been "difficult for many residents. The goal of this contract was to find a provider who has the resources necessary to ensure the community is covered."

Arp's statement also said the contract with GFL addresses most of the issues Fort Wayne had with the previous provider.

"I'm hopeful that we are turning the corner and will soon be back to the predictable service all citizens are accustomed to and deserve," Arp said.

This contract for trash and recycling collection is for $10.75/month per household to start, compared with the $7.95 rate customers are currently paying for these services as part of the $12 monthly solid waste fee collected through City Utilities.