Mayor going to sister city in Poland

Mayor Tom Henry will travel this week to Fort Wayne's sister city of Plock, Poland, to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Henry will travel with the Rev. Eric Zimmer, University of Saint Francis president; Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer; and Jon Felts, the city's head of digital engagement. The group will arrive Thursday in Plock and will return Sunday, a city news release said.

The city has donated $10,000, and local residents have donated $90,000 for the Polish city's efforts to help Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian invasion. Henry has shared information from Zoom conversations he's had with Plock Mayor Andrzej Nowakowski.

Nowakowski invited Henry and a three-person delegation to attend the 23rd European Picnic “in order to show solidarity with the Ukrainian nation and moral support to the refugees staying in Plock,” the release said.

Fort Wayne is one of Plock's nine partner cities invited, along with Zhytomyr, Ukraine; Darmstadt, Germany; Auxerre, France; Mazeikiai, Lithuania; Pleven, Bulgaria; Beltsy, Moldova; and Rustavi, Georgia.

“The people of Plock are doing a tremendous job to help refugees in need,” Henry said. “We, too, recognize there are a number of Ukrainian-born individuals who are residents of Fort Wayne. We want them to know that we care and want what's best for their homeland.”

Henry plans to join a debate on the partnership of cities and to meet with Nowakowski and Ukrainian refugees.

“It's our hope that the invasion of Ukraine will end,” Henry said, “and that democracy, freedom, and the well-being of Ukrainian citizens will be restored.”

