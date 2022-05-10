Realtors launching podcast

The Upstate Alliance of Realtors has launched a new monthly podcast covering local government and economic development news related to housing.

The podcast, The Gift of GAD, will focus on issues that affect the housing market and quality of life in Fort Wayne, Allen County and outlying communities, a news release said.

The podcast is aimed at Realtors, but may also interest homeowners and prospective homeowners who want to be aware of housing and economic development news in their communities. It will be hosted by Todd Titus, the Government Affairs Director for the Upstate Alliance of Realtors, also known as UPSTAR. The podcast name stems from the acronym derived from Titus' title.

The podcast format will typically begin with county updates followed by a guest interview.

The first episode, “Inside Fort Wayne with Mayor Tom Henry,” features a discussion between Titus and the mayor on his political future, downtown Fort Wayne, new developments, and the city's assistance with the Ukraine crisis.

“Thriving communities don't just happen, they are nurtured,” Titus said. “That's why The Gift of GAD, created by a Realtor association that promotes homeownership, not only focuses on the housing market, but also on those tangibles that make a community thrive, that increases quality of life for its residents and that stirs up a desire for people to move here.”

The podcast will focus on news in UPSTAR's primary service area, which includes the counties of Adams, Allen, Huntington, Jay, Wells and Whitley.

To listen to the first episode, visit https://bit.ly/GAD-Podcast. The podcast is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify and Anchor.