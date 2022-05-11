2 hospitals get A grade on safety

Fort Wayne's Parkview Regional Medical Center earned another A, Dupont Hospital got its first A and Lutheran Hospital improved to a B in the latest grades issued by a leading national patient safety advocacy group.

Twice a year, The Leapfrog Group, based in Washington, D.C., measures how well hospitals prevent medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections that harm patients or result in deaths.

The organization rated nearly 3,000 hospitals, using more than 30 categories in its latest report, issued Tuesday.

Parkview Regional Medical Center, which includes Parkview Randallia, got its sixth consecutive A. Dupont's A was its first, the hospital having improved from five consecutive C grades and a B in its latest evaluation last year. Lutheran rose to a B after six straight Cs.

Northeast Indiana's smaller hospitals, however, generally did not do as well.

Parkview Huntington Hospital got its second consecutive A, but its rating was based on missing information in 12 categories. Parkview Noble and Parkview Whitley hospitals received B grades, as did Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Parkview DeKalb Hospital received a C, as did Kosciusko Community Hospital and the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

A grade was not calculated for Parkview LaGrange Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital or Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur because Leapfrog does not assess smaller hospitals whose publicly available data is limited or excluded.

Although Parkview Regional was rated A, its score was not perfect.

Parkview performed below the average hospital for its number of C. difficile infections, a difficult-to-cure bacterial infection that can be spread by contaminated equipment or care providers, and for urinary tract infections during intensive-care stays.

Other categories where Parkview performed below the average hospital include kidney injuries after surgery, falls causing broken hips, collapsed lungs and dangerous blood clots.

Dupont's A came with two incomplete reporting categories and while performing below the average hospital for serious breathing problems and patient falls that caused injury. Dupont was rated average for collapsed lungs. Dupont also was downgraded for its practices in providing medication information, doctors' communication with patients and not having specially trained doctors caring for intensive care unit patients.

Lutheran Hospital performed better than the average hospital for not having various infections. The hospital was downgraded for the number of infections after colon surgery and sepsis cases. Lutheran also had more treatable complications from surgery resulting in death than the average hospital. Serious breathing problems, kidney injury after surgery and dangerous blood clots were also more common.

Lutheran also was downgraded on communication with patients about medications and discharge. Communication by doctors and nurses and responsiveness by staff were also faulted.

Lutheran's score last year was negatively affected by the D at St. Joseph Hospital, now replaced by Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

Dr. Vishal Bhatia, Lutheran Health Network's market chief medical officer, said he was pleased.

“All of our participating hospitals – including Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and Lutheran Downtown Hospital – either saw improvements or maintained their safety grades,” he said in a statement.

Improvements in communication with nurses and discharge practices contributed to Dupont's A, he said, adding reducing patient falls improved Lutheran and Lutheran Downtown's grades.

Parkview Health's Dr. Jeffrey Boord, chief quality and safety officer, said that system uses the Leapfrog grades to discover how to improve. The grades also “allow us to recognize the hard work and dedication of our teams,” he said.

Nationally, one-third of hospitals received an “A” grade. Twenty-four percent received a B, and 36% received a C. Seven percent were graded D and less than 1% failed. Parkview, Parkview Huntington and Dupont are among 19 hospitals in Indiana to get an A.

Leah Binder, Leapfrog's president and chief executive officer, said getting an A is “an outstanding achievement,” especially in light of COVID-19 , which was straining hospitals when the data was being gathered.

The A shows “sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out” and “not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm,” she said.

More information about the safety grades is available at hospitalsafetygrade.org.

