Council OKs new garbage deal

It's official: GFL Environmental Inc. will take over Fort Wayne's trash and recycling hauling services July 1.

Fort Wayne City Council members questioned the eight-year contract with GFL for trash and recycling removal for nearly an hour and a half before approving it unanimously. The tone in the room Tuesday brightened just before the council members voted.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, rejoiced as he ended the discussion.

“I do hope with our action tonight that the long Red River nightmare is coming to an end, and that the last four years that have been extremely exasperating will be a memory of the past,” he said.

Red River Waste Solutions will no longer collect residents' trash and recycling after June 30. The company filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October after years of service and operational issues.

Red River was approved as the lowest bidder for the city's seven-year contract in 2017. City officials learned through the bankruptcy process that Red River's bid wasn't high enough to cover the cost of operating the contract.

Tim Haffner, city corporation attorney, said the contract was constructed with clear expectations and procedures if the company's service doesn't meet that level. GFL submitted the lowest bid followed by Republic Services and then Waste Management.

“This is not Red River 2.0 by any stretch,” Haffner said.

City officials and council members have yet to work through bulk trash pickup. The GFL contract includes weekly pickup of one trash cart and up to three bags, along with recycling collection every other week.

Red River's contract included unlimited garbage pickup, which Haffner called “a relic of the past.” Unlimited trash isn't feasible as drivers rely more on automation for safety and efficiency, he said.

The city proposed doing the bulk trash service in house to the Solid Waste Advisory Board last week but decided not to pitch the idea to council members after multiple board members opposed it.

The city can put out a request for proposals for bulk pickup after GFL's contract starts July 1. Lou Berardicurti, area vice president, said GFL plans to submit a bid for bulk collection.

The city will manage bulk pick up with one item per household weekly until a long-term solution is put in place. That will give the city time to define bulk trash, which Haffner said he and officials have recently learned varies.

GFL's bid for unlimited trash was 40 cents higher than the option the city chose. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he planned on advocating for the unlimited option his constituents asked for until he found out last week that bid was retracted because of an error.

Council president Jason Arp, R-4th, asked the members to keep their questions and discussion on the actions they could take Tuesday, despite the contract's “potential shortcomings.” Their two options were approving the contract and having a new contractor in place by July 1 or denying the contract and restarting the bid process, leaving residents without a service provider starting July 1.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, went over the several ways the city will be able to fine GFL for service issues, such not resolving missed pickups within 24 hours and missing scheduled pickups for the same residence three times in three months. GFL can also be fined if it doesn't meet a daily completion rate of 97% on a rolling six-month average.

Fines will be assessed under the discretion of Mayor Tom Henry's administration. Ensley asked for assurance that the city would levy all possible fines as only a fraction was assessed against Red River.

City Attorney Malak Heiny said city officials will continue to use discretion. She added the city didn't levy all possible fines against Republic Services, the contractor before Red River, either.

Multiple council members showed concerns about looming rate increases. Ensley suggested American Rescue Plan Act federal funding should be used to subsidize the increases – at least for 18 months.

The city estimates household monthly bills for solid waste will be about $18 compared with $12.74 now, Haffner said.

Many members recommended residents get an extra trash cart, which will cost $2. The second cart would replace the three additional trash bags residents will be allowed to put out weekly.

Jehl's final question was the same he said he asked Red River officials about four years ago: “Are you up for this?”

“Absolutely,” Berardicurti replied. “We want to get to work.”

dfilchak@jg.net