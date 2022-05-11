Indiana Tech gets equipment grant

Indiana Tech is getting a $1.5 million federal grant to buy technical equipment to support 11 engineering- and manufacturing-related certification programs that officials say could lead to hundreds of jobs.

The Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration is awarding the grant which is funded by the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced Tuesday.

The investment will allow the university to expand, enhance and add industry-recognized certificate training programs that are tailored to the job needs of northeast Indiana employers, including positions such as battery management engineers, drone pilots and printed circuit board design engineers. The investment will be matched with $638,295 in local funds and is expected to create 700 jobs and retain 100 jobs, according to grantee estimates, the Department of Commerce said.

“President Biden's American Rescue Plan helps communities tackle the workforce challenges that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic,” Raimondo said in a statement. “This EDA investment at Indiana Tech provides hands-on training in high-demand jobs that are critical to Northeast Indiana and across the country, rapidly meeting the needs of local employers and boosting U.S. global competitiveness.”

This project is funded under EDA's American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities.

“Indiana's high-wage, high-demand careers will increasingly rely upon technology and engineering programs aligned with employer needs,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “Customized to the skills gaps of northeast Indiana, this significant EDA investment will empower thousands of Indiana Tech students to master industry-recognized certifications for years to come. As greater Fort Wayne accelerates its knowledge economy, the entire state will reap the resulting opportunities and benefits.”