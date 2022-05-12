Fort Wayne/Allen County

Meeting to outline Coldwater project

The city will have a public meeting May 26 to discuss improvements planned for Coldwater Road north of Dupont Road.

The meeting will be 6-7 p.m. at Maple Creek Middle School, 425 Union Chapel Road. It will also be recorded and posted online at Facebook.com/CityofFortWayne.

The project will include pedestrian facilities, urban street design with curb and gutter, drainage improvements with new storm sewers, green infrastructure, street lighting and urban landscaping.

Two phases are planned, with construction expected to begin in late 2023 or 2024.

I-69 lanes to close near Coldwater

Lane closures on Interstate 69 as part of changes at the Coldwater Road interchange will begin Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Starting next week, the left lanes of I-69 will be closed in both directions under the bridge for three to four weeks. Following that work, the right lanes of I-69 in both directions will be closed for three to four weeks.

Work on the $9.7 million project is expected to last until November.

Sweet Breeze boat tours set to begin

Tours on the Sweet Breeze canal boat replica is set to begin May 28.

Sweet Breeze riders will explore the St. Marys River with colorful stories and history provided by boat guides.

Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling 427-6000 or at www.fortwayneparks.org.

– The Journal Gazette