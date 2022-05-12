Midwest, area in grip of inflation

Fort Wayne-area residents have been seeing higher prices just about everywhere lately, but in the Midwest – in most cases – residents aren't experiencing anything much different than the rest of the nation.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index for April issued this week pins the region's prices as 8.2% higher than at this time last year. The Midwest tracks closely with the 8.3% national rate.

The report does not break down its information to just the Fort Wayne area. But local economic expert Rachel Blakeman of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne said Wednesday inflation could hang on or get worse in upcoming months.

“I'm not prepared to say we're through the worst of it yet,” she said, adding federal authorities aim for a 2% annual inflation rate. The current inflation rate stands at more than four times that level.

Nationally, the CPI shows energy prices increasing most steeply – up about 30% from a year ago, mostly because of increases in gasoline.

The Midwest, at 26.8%, trails the national energy figure, but includes a 39.6% increase in the price of gasoline, a 24.1% increase in the cost of natural gas and a 6.4% price increase for electricity.

In April, the cost of gasoline in the Midwest declined 1.3%, but that decrease has been short-lived – gasoline in the Fort Wayne area has risen around 40 cents per gallon to $4.39 at many stations.

The increase in the price of food in the Midwest is greater than the national figure – costs went up 11.2% in the last year, compared with 9.4% nationally.

Those who sought to evade food price increases by not eating out as much apparently face a rude awakening. In the Midwest, the cost of eating at home rose 12.3% over last year compared with 9.3% for eating out.

Prices for items other than food and energy also increased in the Midwest – 6% from last April. Contributing to the increase are the cost of new and used motor vehicles, up 18.4%; shelter, up 4.9%; and household furnishings and operation, up 10.8%.

Blakeman said upcoming inflationary pressures are difficult to predict. But they may prove difficult for consumers – especially young people because they've never seen inflation like this before.

Also, she said, the increases are across the board and in areas where it's difficult to postpone purchases and make less costly substitutions.

Someone might be able to decide not to buy a car when prices are high, she said – but a consumer can't avoid paying for food, gasoline, heating and cooling. Substitutions, such as choosing less expensive cuts of meat or not driving as much, “work up to a point,” she said, “but we're only willing to make sacrifices for so long. There are no good choices here.”

If there's a bright spot in the inflation picture, Blakeman said, it's that unemployment is still low – meaning that people who find themselves with overstressed finances can look for a better-paying job, and quite possibly find one.

People also may have the opportunity to increase their income by taking a second job, she added. A part-time job may pay less, but those wages added to money from another job can boost income.

Those who likely will be hit harder by inflation are those on fixed incomes, such as seniors and the disabled, Blakeman said.

“We're going to have to watch carefully for the next couple of months” for the economy to weave its tale, she said – “especially because the causes of this (inflation) are so multifaceted we are going to have to untangle this mess. And it doesn't happen quickly.”

