Proposed south-side subdivision facing more opposition

Residents who live near the proposed Violet's Garden subdivision that straddles Fort Wayne and Allen County added their voices Thursday to those opposing the plan during a public hearing Monday of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Ten people told the Allen County Plan Commission they were against the plan for 123 homes and 102 apartments. Sixty-two homes lie in the county portion of the tract, south and west of the city portion.

The developer is Pure Construction LLC of Fort Wayne. State corporations records list the owner as Mohammed Ghaffar, who also is listed as affiliated with My Market LLC/Royal Market LLC on South Hanna Street in Fort Wayne.

Residents said they were concerned about fire and emergency medical services for the development's future residents on the county side, saying the closest responders would come from New Haven or Poe, at least a 15-minute drive away.

One resident said a recent fire burned a neighborhood house to the ground, and the tight spacing of planned houses could result in losing a portion of the neighborhood.

Residents also said they feared increased crime and that the neighborhood would further stress East Allen County Schools facilities and add to existing drainage woes and traffic.

However, Josh Padgett, representing the developer, pointed out that the development complied with county ordinances, and issues of emergency protection and schools were outside the scope of the plan commission.

Padgett said drainage and traffic concerns would be dealt with through the county surveyor's office and highway department.

The plan commission will vote on the development's plat at its business meeting at 1 p.m. May 19 in Room 30 of Citizens Square. No rezoning was needed, as that was previously granted. The city plan commission will vote on the city's portion of the plan at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The plan was previously discussed but did not pass because it was too large to have only one entrance, and a second entrance used a private drive as a connecting street. That is not allowed under city ordinances. The development now has two entrances, one on South Anthony Boulevard and one that uses an extension of Chinchilla Lane.

