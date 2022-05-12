Tax abatements given to 4 firms

Four local businesses have received 10-year tax abatements for projects that are expected to generate economic development.

Two of the tax abatements Fort Wayne City Council approved Tuesday were for a project that is expected to create 70 full-time jobs with an average salary of more than $47,000 a year. It will also retain 20 employees.

Smith Brothers of Berne Inc. plans to expand its operations with a location at 9107 Yeager Lane after HDS LLC finishes the building. It has been unfinished and vacant since 2019, the application said.

HDS received a 10-year tax phase in for $3.4 million in real property improvements, and Smith Brothers of Berne Inc.'s decade-long abatement is for $1.2 million in personal property improvements.

Steve Lehman, Smith Brothers board president and part owner, said the COVID-19 pandemic led to people spending more money on home furnishings as people spent more time at home. The company typically has about 8,000 furniture pieces waiting to be made, but it now has 46,000 items in the queue.

The Berne operation will remain unchanged, but the second location will allow the company to have a larger pool of potential workers in Fort Wayne, Lehman said.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said the number of furniture pieces waiting to be manufactured shows a great need for the tax break.

“This is exactly what we are trying to do,” Hines said.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she was initially impressed by the $47,000 average salary. Her opinion changed when she found out many of the salaries are split between a base rate and a piece rate, which varies between employees based on how many products they make.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Jason Arp, R-4th, historically oppose most tax abatements, and they have brought legislation to the council twice that would eliminate business personal property taxes altogether.

Tucker joined the councilmen in opposing the tax abatement requests for a final vote of 6-3.

Council members also approved a 10-year tax abatement for Sipe Steel Rule Dye Inc., which will phase in personal property tax on a $1.9 million investment.

Sipe Steel will create five full-time jobs with an average salary of about $45,000 a year. It will also retain 10 employees.

Steve Hatlem, Sipe Steel president, said the company is expanding its facility at 2703 Corrinado Court to focus on packaging, which is a natural move in the steel rule dye industry. The company first moved from steel rule dye to printing posters and now to packaging.

Sipe Steel is working with a company called Package My Bud that works with marijuana product manufacturers in states with legal cannabis use. The marijuana-focused business would like to bring all of its printing under Sipe Steel's roof, Hatlem said.

Hatlem showed council members a couple of examples, including a package for a product called Tommy Chong CBD. Another example was a package for a THC vape cartridge by MKX Oil Co., which is based in Michigan.

A tax abatement was also approved for HardHell Industries LLC, which will now get a 10-year tax phase in for $4.3 million in real and personal property investments for a 52,000-square-foot spec building.

Jeff Harding, who represented HardHell, said a prospective tenant isn't identified for the building at 4455 and 4453 Airway Avenue located in the Fort Wayne Aero Center. A Zacher Co. study showed that there is a “severely underserved” need for spec buildings in the range of 40,000 to 60,000 square feet, he said.

“To our knowledge, there's really nothing out there that would be meeting this need so we're hopeful that we will get this thing leased up hopefully before it's even built,” Harding said.

The tax abatements for Sipe Steel and HardHell were approved with 7-2 votes with Ensley and Arp opposing the actions.

