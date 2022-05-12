YMCA names interim president

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne on Wednesday announced Marty Pastura as interim president and CEO after the resignation of Chris Angellatta.

Pastura previously was president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne for more than 20 years and will lead the organization as the Metropolitan Board of Directors conducts a national search. Pastura will remain in the role throughout the search and transition, the YMCA said.

Angellatta announced his resignation due to personal reasons. Angellatta will return to his home state of Ohio where his family resides.

During his 10-year career with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, he led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, initiated the capital campaign for the YMCA Enterprise Zone and advanced several youth initiatives.

“We thank Chris for his service to the YMCA. The positive impact of his efforts will be felt throughout our community for many years,” said Salena Scardina, board chair. “As we move forward, we're incredibly fortunate to have Marty Pastura leading the YMCA.”

Pastura previously held the role of president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne for 22 years. Before that, he led efforts at YMCAs in Lansing, Michigan, and Charleston, West Virginia.

Under Pastura's leadership, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne grew as six new facilities were opened, and membership grew to nearly 90,000 members. After Pastura's retirement in 2019, he remained involved with the YMCA as a consultant and volunteer advocating for the Youth Development Endowment Fund.