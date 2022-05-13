Road restrictions for May 13

CONNORS ROAD

Closed between Pleasant Center and Hamilton Roads May 16-18.

MORTON ROAD/BAUERMEISTER ROAD

Closed between Winchester and South County Line roads through today.

ROSAMOND AVENUE

Closed between Old U.S. 24 and the north end of Georgian Drive through today.

BLUFFTON ROAD

Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.

LAKE AVENUE

Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.