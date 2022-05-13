Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for May 13
CONNORS ROAD
Closed between Pleasant Center and Hamilton Roads May 16-18.
MORTON ROAD/BAUERMEISTER ROAD
Closed between Winchester and South County Line roads through today.
ROSAMOND AVENUE
Closed between Old U.S. 24 and the north end of Georgian Drive through today.
BLUFFTON ROAD
Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.
LAKE AVENUE
Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.
