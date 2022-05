HAMILTON ROAD

Closed between Coverdale and Smith roads 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

Closed between U.S. 33 and Huguenard Road through Tuesday.

MEYER ROAD

Closed between Indiana 930 and New Haven Avenue, Monday to Wednesday.

CONNORS ROAD

Closed between Pleasant Center and Hamilton roads, Monday to Wednesday.