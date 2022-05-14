Nappanee woman dies in rollover crash

A Nappanee woman died Friday afternoon after her vehicle rolled over after leaving a Kosciusko County road, officials said.

The Kosciusko County sheriff's office was called to County Road 1350 North, west of Milford, about 2:35 p.m. in response to a one-car crash.

Officers found evidence that the Cadillac XTS was traveling eastbound before it left the road's south side, crossed over the westbound lane and exited the north side of the road before striking a utility pole and a fence row and overturning several times, according to a news release.

The driver, Marie Grace Anglemyer, 25, was declared dead at the crash scene.

A 5-year-old child seated in the rear passenger seat suffered head and arm injuries and was airlifted from the scene in stable condition, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.